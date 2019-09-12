Mechanical issue determined to be cause of Town of Holland fire

TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fire that destroyed Draper Trucking in the Town of Holland has been ruled accidental.

The fire broke out on August 20, tearing through the building and catching 14 tractor trailers on fire.

Because of the heat, gas tanks and tires exploded, but no one was injured.

After it was over, fire officials and detectives with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office worked with engineers from Erie Insurance Group to investigate the scene.

Through their efforts, it was determined that a mechanical issue caused the fire.