Medical Society of Erie County, Buffalo Pediatric Society show support for Department of Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Pediatric Society and the Medical Society of Erie County are showing their support for how the Erie County government has handled the pandemic.

The Erie County Department of Health released two letters shared by the groups. Here are a couple of excerpts:

“Dr. Burstein has demonstrated that she wants the same thing as Erie County physicians and the community – a safe way to ensure our children receive the education they need and deserve. Unfortunately, there is no risk-free solution. In the COVID-19 world we now inhabit, we need to listen to our Health Commissioner with a keen ear, not dismiss her. COVID-19 fatigue is real, and we are all feeling it, but when infection rates among our children’s age groups are on the rise, heeding the cautious recommendations of our Health Commissioner is something we ought to be encouraging, not abandoning.” Medical Society of Erie County (April 21, 2021)

“Dr. Gale Burstein and the Erie County Department of Health have been available to us right from the start. At the beginning of this pandemic, Dr. Burstein joined many of us for weekly meetings, which served to keep us updated and to help us determine how we could safely care for our patients. … When PPE was difficult to find, the Department of Health provided us with this life saving commodity. … There has never been a time that we reached out for help and Dr. Burstein did not respond. Any data we request continues to be provided in a timely manner. We look forward to our continued collaboration…” Buffalo Pediatric Society (April 21, 2021)

The Erie County Department of Health says it “values the input of health care professionals, particularly their on-the-ground perspective and experience with patients of all ages.”

To read the letters in their entirety, click either of the links below:

MORE | Erie County Comptroller: Health Commissioner has made more in overtime than regular pay this year