BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yesterday on News 4, we got to meet McCartney! He’s a 4.5-month-old lionhead/rex rabbit who’s up for adoption, along with his bandmates Ringo and Lennon.

Hayley and Brandon Beane paid McCartney’s adoption fee. For every home touchdown the Bills get, the team’s general manager and his wife pay the adoption fee for an animal at the shelter through the SPCA Serving Erie County’s “Muttfia” program.

For more on how you can adopt McCartney, watch the video above and click here.