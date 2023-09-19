BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yesterday on News 4, we got to meet McCartney! He’s a 4.5-month-old lionhead/rex rabbit who’s up for adoption, along with his bandmates Ringo and Lennon.
Hayley and Brandon Beane paid McCartney’s adoption fee. For every home touchdown the Bills get, the team’s general manager and his wife pay the adoption fee for an animal at the shelter through the SPCA Serving Erie County’s “Muttfia” program.
For more on how you can adopt McCartney, watch the video above and click here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.