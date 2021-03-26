Michele Iannello seeks spot on Erie County Water Authority Board

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County Legislator met virtually with current lawmakers today as they consider whether she should join the county’s Water Authority Board.

Michele Iannello served on the legislature during the late 2000s.

Since then, she’s been in the private sector.

This afternoon, she explained to current lawmakers why she believes she’s qualified for the job.

“In my business, I try to keep a very high ethical standard and I believe I can bring (that) to the Erie County Water Authority Board. It’s my understanding that they have made many reforms since 2019 and I will continue those practices and maintaining accountability,” Iannello said.

The legislature didn’t vote on Iannello today.

If approved, she would fill the spot being vacated by Mark Carney.