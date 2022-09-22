CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing kayaker is safe after she went missing Wednesday evening on Cattaraugus Creek in the Town of Concord.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies headed to the area of Hake Road and Randall Drive around 11 p.m. to search for the missing woman after she didn’t return from her trip on time. After unsuccessfully trying to pin down the woman’s location with a cellphone ping, deputies came across her vehicle just before midnight in a parking lot near Hake Road.

Deputy Farina headed into the woods, walking west, while Deputy Kuhn headed east near Randall Drive, according to the ECSO. Farina heard a whistle in the distance and discovered the missing woman around 12:30 a.m.

The deputies weren’t able to reel in the kayaker immediately, because of a flash flood risk. Weather conditions slowed the woman down, and Deputy Kuhn was able to help the woman.

The trio exited the woods around 3:07 a.m.

The missing woman was checked out by emergency crews and released.