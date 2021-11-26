MISSING: Erie County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 12-year-old girl

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 24 by friends.

***UPDATE

Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating Hannah M. Nissen – 12-years-old. Hannah was last seen in the Village of Springville on 11/24/21 around 6pm by friends.

She was dropped off near her house after she snuck out of the house due to being grounded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/oQJMVotsMm — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) November 26, 2021

Hannah M. Nissen is described as about 5’3″, 115 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark pajama pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 716.858.2903.