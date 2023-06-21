BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Utilizing about $890,000 in federal funds intended to support COVID mitigation, the Erie County Department of Health is looking to improve air quality in local schools, school-age childcare programs and daycares.

On Tuesday, they announced that they’ve bought and coordinated the delivery of roughly 1,700 more air filtration units. At a cost of $5.3 million, an initiative by the county last spring funded more than 10,000 of these for every K-12 classroom in Erie County.

In schools, this new series of Austin Air Systems units will be installed in health offices and isolation rooms. Austin Air Systems is the same maker of the filtration units distributed last year.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein spoke of other emerging health threats, such as the Canadian wildfire smoke seen across various parts of the U.S., including here in New York.

Dr. Burstein said the filtration units are “particularly important for children, pregnant people, older adults and anyone who has asthma and other heart or lung conditions.”

The county’s Department of Health says the filtration units will be delivered by the end of the month.