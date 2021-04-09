More than 100 topics to be covered during spring semester of University Express program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hybrid learning will continue as the Erie County Department of Senior Services prepares for the next “University Express” program.

Classes on more than 100 topics will be offered for people ages 55+ from May 3 through July 16. They include subjects like current events, science and medicine, humanities and history.

“We are embracing the use of technology so we can continue to provide a meaningful service for our older adults. There are various ways to participate this semester and we hope everyone finds something they are excited to learn about. We strive to combat social isolation and are proud to offer this as a solution.” Erie County Commissioner of Senior Services David Shenk

In addition to the virtual offerings, people who register for classes also have the option to watch them at locations within the county.

Classes will be streamed on weekdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

LOCATIONS | Click/tap here for a list of locations to watch classes.

To see the catalog of classes being offered, click or tap here.

REGISTER | Sign up for live-streamed classes here.

Anyone without Internet access can learn more about the University Express program by calling (716) 858-7605.