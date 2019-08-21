Power restored to most of northern Erie County, but hundreds in Wyoming County are without it

Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 1,000 NYSEG and National Grid customers in northern Erie County woke up to no power on Wednesday morning.

More than half of the outages were in Kenmore. The rest were in Buffalo, Amherst, East Amherst and Clarence Center.

By 7:10 a.m., most of those outages had been resolved.

Around 8 a.m., more than 500 National Grid and NYSEG customers in Wyoming County were without power.

Outages were identified in Wethersfield, Java, Middlebury and the Village of Wyoming.

In those places, it’s expected to be restored by 10:15 a.m.

