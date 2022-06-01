ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Health has ordered more than 10,600 air filtration systems for every K-12 public and charter classroom in Erie County.

To date, Erie County has invested just under $5.3 million in federal funding for this project, from a grant directed towards COVID-19 alleviation within K-12 schools. Each individual Austin Air System cost $500.

The air filtration units increase ventilation and add better filtration, according to ECDOH Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

All school districts and charter schools received their units in May. ECDOH expects air filtration systems to be delivered to private schools during the summer.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz explained that the air purifiers will make school environments healthier and are a critical part of his “back-on-track agenda” to help children recover from the pandemic.

In addition to the air filters, Dr. Burstein suggests “Staying home when ill, seeking testing as appropriate, wearing a mask as recommended, and getting vaccinated and boosted are other key parts of a comprehensive strategy to keep children and school staff healthy, and learning at school. This initiative will help keep the approximate 130,000 k-12 students and school staff in Erie County healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne contagions.”

The Buffalo Public School District received 2,557 filtration systems. That’s more than any other district in Erie County.

Here’s the breakdown of units distributed by school district:

School District Units Distributed Akron CSD 112 Alden CSD 132 Amherst CSD 244 Buffalo City Schools 2,557 Cheektowaga CSD 179 Cheektowaga-Maryvale UFSD 265 Cheektowaga-Sloan UFSD 152 Clarence CSD 353 Cleveland Hill UFSD 118 Depew UFSD 149 East Aurora UFSD 147 Eden CSD 134 Evans-Brant CSD 220 Frontier CSD 385 Grand Island CSD 260 Hamburg CSD 277 Holland CSD 86 Iroquois CSD 202 Kenmore-Tonawanda UFSD 600 Lackawanna City Schools 162 Lancaster CSD 510 North Collins CSD 56 Orchard Park CSD 488 Springville-Griffith Inst CSD 138 Sweet Home CSD 272 Tonawanda City School District 145 West Seneca CSD 540 Williamsville CSD 827 Data: Erie County Department of Health