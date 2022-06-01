ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Health has ordered more than 10,600 air filtration systems for every K-12 public and charter classroom in Erie County.
To date, Erie County has invested just under $5.3 million in federal funding for this project, from a grant directed towards COVID-19 alleviation within K-12 schools. Each individual Austin Air System cost $500.
The air filtration units increase ventilation and add better filtration, according to ECDOH Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
All school districts and charter schools received their units in May. ECDOH expects air filtration systems to be delivered to private schools during the summer.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz explained that the air purifiers will make school environments healthier and are a critical part of his “back-on-track agenda” to help children recover from the pandemic.
In addition to the air filters, Dr. Burstein suggests “Staying home when ill, seeking testing as appropriate, wearing a mask as recommended, and getting vaccinated and boosted are other key parts of a comprehensive strategy to keep children and school staff healthy, and learning at school. This initiative will help keep the approximate 130,000 k-12 students and school staff in Erie County healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne contagions.”
The Buffalo Public School District received 2,557 filtration systems. That’s more than any other district in Erie County.
Here’s the breakdown of units distributed by school district:
|School District
|Units Distributed
|Akron CSD
|112
|Alden CSD
|132
|Amherst CSD
|244
|Buffalo City Schools
|2,557
|Cheektowaga CSD
|179
|Cheektowaga-Maryvale UFSD
|265
|Cheektowaga-Sloan UFSD
|152
|Clarence CSD
|353
|Cleveland Hill UFSD
|118
|Depew UFSD
|149
|East Aurora UFSD
|147
|Eden CSD
|134
|Evans-Brant CSD
|220
|Frontier CSD
|385
|Grand Island CSD
|260
|Hamburg CSD
|277
|Holland CSD
|86
|Iroquois CSD
|202
|Kenmore-Tonawanda UFSD
|600
|Lackawanna City Schools
|162
|Lancaster CSD
|510
|North Collins CSD
|56
|Orchard Park CSD
|488
|Springville-Griffith Inst CSD
|138
|Sweet Home CSD
|272
|Tonawanda City School District
|145
|West Seneca CSD
|540
|Williamsville CSD
|827
|Charter School
|Units Distributed
|Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School
|94
|Buffalo Collegiate Charter School
|25
|Buffalo United Charter School
|50
|Charter School of Inquiry
|27
|Charter School – Applied Technologies
|197
|Elmwood Village Charter School Days Park
|38
|Elmwood Village Charter School Hertel
|21
|Enterprise Charter School
|10
|Global Concepts Charter School
|80
|Health Sciences Charter School
|15
|Persistence Prep
|15
|South Buffalo Charter School
|52
|Tapestry Charter School
|102
|West Buffalo Charter School
|43
|Western NY Maritime Charter School
|48
|Westminster Community Charter School
|46