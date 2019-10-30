More than 200 Erie Co. Sheriff’s Deputies will have body cameras by the end of next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–After years of decisions, delays, pilot program and vendor selection, the county’s largest law enforcement agency is expected to be equipped with body cameras by the end of November.

Part of the contract that is expected to be inked next week includes dozens of cameras for deputies inside the Holding Center, the site of much controversy since Tim Howard was elected sheriff.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will have more than 200 deputies equipped with body cameras on the streets and inside its facilities by the end of the year.

A decision by the Erie County Legislature expected Nov. 7 will be the apex of a years-long process, one demanded by the public and Sheriff Tim Howard.

“He believes that more evidence is always better in regards to putting criminals away,” sheriff’s office Spokesman Scott Zylka says.

That includes his own deputies.

In September, body camera footage became critical evidence against former Deputy Kenneth Achtyl, who was convicted on assault charges for a run-in with a fan at a Bills game in 2017.

Zylka says the agency was methodical in its decisions over body cams because of vendor choice and security, and the cost to taxpayers for storage.

“The cost of that data storage has dropped significantly…probably by a third if not more. That’s significant when you’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars a year,” Zylka added.

Equally significant is the lower cost will allow up to 85 jail deputies to wear cameras in the Holding Center, where more than 30 inmates have died since Howard took office in 2005.

The hope is increased accountability for inmates and for the deputies who guard them.

Zylka says, “This is going to provide additional coverage that’s going to help with discipline, going to help with any incidents that happen. Certainly, we’re going to have that accessibility to additional evidence.”

The sheriff’s office is expected to finalize a contract with Axon shortly after receiving legislative approval. The five-year contract is worth nearly 1.7 million dollars, and also includes cameras for the correctional facility in Alden next year.