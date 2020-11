ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 2,000 power outages have been reported across Cheektowaga, Depew and Lancaster.

There are several traffic lights out on Transit Rd. at Pleasant View Dr., French Rd., Olmstead Ave. and George Urban Blvd. They should be treated as four-way stops.

NYSEG expects the power to return by 9:30 a.m.