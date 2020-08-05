Power restored to more than 21,000 NYSEG customers in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tens of thousands of power outages were reported in Erie County this morning.

At 11:50 a.m., more than 21,000 NYSEG customers in Cheektowaga, Elma, Lancaster, Orchard Park and West Seneca had no power.

The majority of these outages were reported in West Seneca and Cheektowaga. It wasn’t long after this, though, that the power was restored.

NYSEG says it had an issue with one of its substations that led to the massive outages.

