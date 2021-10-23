More than 4,000 Erie County voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of voters across Erie County turned out Saturday for the first day of early voting ahead of the November 2 general election.

4,374 Erie County voters cast their ballot early in Erie County. Of that number, 2,323 ballots came from voters registered in the City of Buffalo.

Here’s a breakdown of who voted across the county by political party Saturday:

  • Democratic: 3,045
  • Republican: 929
  • Conservative: 118
  • Working Families: 24

Early voting continues until October 31.

The polls reopen Sunday beginning at 12 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

