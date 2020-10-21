Power returns to southtowns after more than 4,100 NYSEG outages reported

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB) — Thousands of power outages were reported in southern Erie County Wednesday morning.

The places with the highest amounts of outages were the towns of Holland and Sardinia, but many were also reported in Concord, Colden, Aurora and Wales.

Because of the outages, Holland Central Schools are closed for all of Wednesday.

Overall, more than 4,100 NYSEG customers were in the dark, but power was restored by 6:30 a.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss