Power returns to southtowns after more than 4,100 NYSEG outages reported

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB) — Thousands of power outages were reported in southern Erie County Wednesday morning.

The places with the highest amounts of outages were the towns of Holland and Sardinia, but many were also reported in Concord, Colden, Aurora and Wales.

Because of the outages, Holland Central Schools are closed for all of Wednesday.

Overall, more than 4,100 NYSEG customers were in the dark, but power was restored by 6:30 a.m.

