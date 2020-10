ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, NYSEG reported more than 4,800 customers without power.

Customers in Clarence, Lancaster, Alden and Marilla were impacted. By 8:10 a.m., the outages in Marilla were resolved, but 1,900 remained in the other areas.

Although it was initially estimated to be back by 7:30, NYSEG now believes the power will be restored by 9:30 a.m.

Alden schools are delayed by two hours, but the school day will end at the normal time.