More than 84,000 Erie County residents have received first dose of COVID vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says more than nine percent of people in Erie County have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Including more than 1,000 nursing home residents, the number of people to receive it is 84,658, as of Thursday.

Many second doses have also been administered. Nearly 29,000 people have received both doses, as of Wednesday. That’s 3.1 percent of the county.

Both of these percentages mentioned above are based on Erie County’s estimated 2019 population.

As of Thursday, the western New York region has administered 88 percent of the vaccines doses it has received. This has been done through county, state, nursing home, pharmacy and community sites.

Currently, 7.6 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.