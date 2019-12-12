Breaking News
More than half of 166 charges against Dr. Eugene Gosy dropped
Live Now
Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

More than half of 166 charges against Dr. Eugene Gosy dropped

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dr. Gosy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 80 felony counts against Dr. Eugene Gosy have been dropped.

To put this number in perspective, that’s a little more than half the charges — 88 of 166.

Gosy has been accused of contributing to the deaths of six of his patients by improperly prescribing narcotics for them. He still faces charges related to their deaths.

He also faces charges for unlawfully distributing medication.

After his time with Gosy & Associates in Williamsville, Gosy began working for Invision Health, where he was allowed to prescribe narcotics while under supervision.

Gosy’s trial will start next month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss