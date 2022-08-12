TOWN OF COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist from Evans is dead following a collision in the Town of Collins.
On Thursday, New York State police say Martin Burke, 64, was headed south on Route 438 when a stopped, eastbound Buick Enclave at Versailles Plank Road failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection.
Burke’s motorcycle subsequently hit the side of the Buick. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 79-year-old Buick driver, a Perrysburg woman, was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries. New York State police are investigating this crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Collins crash; other driver hospitalized
