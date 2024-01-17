BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple municipalities have issued travel bans as lake effect snow continues to impact Western New York Wednesday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said on social media Wednesday morning that the Skyway (Route 5) is closed in both directions and a travel advisory is in place for the City of Buffalo.

The following municipalities have issued travel bans:

Hamburg

Orchard Park

Blasdell

Lancaster

West Seneca

Cheektowaga

Lackawanna

The travel bans went into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect until further notice.

A travel advisory is in effect for all of Erie County until further notice.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties until 7 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday for Niagara County. Snowfall rates are predicted to fall at up to 3 inches in some parts of WNY.