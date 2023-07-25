BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than two years after her body was found decomposing in a pond in a grisly murder case in the Town of Brant, Gina Baca’s assailant could be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Keith Renaldo, Jr., 40, a town resident, was sentenced for Baca’s homicide on Tuesday morning, receiving 25 years to life in prison for fatally shooting the 45-year-old Angola woman with a shotgun.

Authorities say it happened on June 26, 2021. Days after Baca’s family reported her missing, her body was found in a wooded area off Route 438. There were gunshot wounds to the head and left side.

That month, July, a conference was held announcing the arrest of Renaldo, whom Erie County District Attorney John Flynn identified as her on-off boyfriend. According to Flynn, Baca had been in Virginia before driving up to western New York. She grew up here.

Renaldo was found guilty of second-degree murder last month after jurors deliberated for less than three hours following an eight-day trial.