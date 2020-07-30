Nardin students, Medaille Vet Tech Club donate K9 vests to Erie County Sheriff’s Office

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Erie County Sheriff’s Office K9’s received a donation of body armor.

K9’s Bo and Ares received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.

Sheriff Timothy Howard says Bo’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Nardin Academy. It’s embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Nardin Academy High School Students.”

Ares’ vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by the Medaille College Vet Tech Club and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Medaille College Vet Tech Club.”

“I can’t thank the students at Nardin Academy and the members of Medaille’s Vet Tech Club for these incredible donations. I know they both worked hard to collect donations that went to Vested Interest in K9s, so our work dogs and Deputies could be protected. Thank you,” Sheriff Howard said.

