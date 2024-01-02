BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray is pondering another run for the House of Representatives.

McMurray shared a pair of social media posts Tuesday morning starting with, “I think I’ll run for Congress.”

“I can’t believe no one is jumping in this race for the empty seat and the party bosses are just going to anoint someone with such a questionable record. You can hate me for it, but Democracy requires debate, not appointment. And maybe even a little resistance will encourage others to jump in. We can’t let arguably bluest seat in NY to be given away like this—especially not at a time like this. Still speaking to family and friends, but my heart says if I can, I probably should.” Nate McMurray on X

McMurray has a history of seeking federal office. The Democrat announced his first challenge to now-former Congressman Chris Collins in January 2018 to capture the seat for New York’s then-27th congressional district. The following November, McMurray formally conceded at his Hamburg campaign headquarters but claimed he would run again at another time.

McMurray unsuccessfully ran against Republican Chris Jacobs in a special election to fill the congressional seat left open following Collins’ insider trading case and eventual resignation in 2019. Jacobs claimed victory the following year.

The congressional seat McMurray previously campaigned for no longer exists as New York now has only 26 districts.

McMurray then ran a brief campaign for Erie County Executive, but dropped out in February 2023. Mark Poloncarz was re-elected, defeating Chrissy Casilio later that year.

In Tuesday’s posts, McMurray indicated he was interested in NY-26, which will soon be vacated by Democrat Brian Higgins, who is leaving Congress in February to become the next president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“I know me even considering it will kick the party bosses and their naysaying henchman (along with my MAGA fan base) into hyperdrive,” McMurray said. “Politics is a miserable thing, but I’m used to naysayers by now. And the heat (and light) shows the potential for change.”