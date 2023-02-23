BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – At the Erie County Democratic Party’s gathering Tuesday night to make endorsements for this year’s elections, a challenger for county executive, Nate McMurray, shocked members of his own party when he left the room and said in the direction of incumbent Mark Poloncarz, “Erie County sucks,” according to party members and journalists present at the meeting.

The sentiment was repeated in a since-deleted tweet in which McMurray responded to a commenter: “News flash. It does suck. Except maybe if you’re in charge.”

McMurray’s criticism did not sit well with Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner, who has backed McMurray for positions in the past but called his behavior Tuesday night “appalling.”

McMurray responded Wednesday, saying he was referring to the state of Erie County under Poloncarz’s leadership.

“I love Erie County. That’s why I was there in the first place,” McMurray told News 4. “But its current state is not good. And that’s because of Mark.”

Zellner made his position clear in four-paragraph statement to News 4 in which he said he believes McMurray’s actions show he is “unfit” for the position.

“McMurray’s behavior at last night’s Executive Committee meeting was appalling,” Zellner said. “Despite past support for Congressional runs from this committee and its rank and file, McMurray was inexplicably hostile to committee members throughout his presentation, insulting leaders and committee members alike with outbursts previously unseen at our meetings. McMurray claims to love Buffalo and WNY, but his uncalled-for outbursts demonstrate that he is temperamentally unfit to govern a county of nearly 1 million people.

“… You cannot successfully lead this community if you take shots at it when things don’t go your way,” Zellner added. “By declaring that ‘Erie County sucks’ simply because he faced questions he did not like and could not answer, Nate McMurray has shown that he is simply wrong for the office of Erie County Executive.” Zellner’s full statement can be seen below.

The party’s endorsement meeting Tuesday at their Seneca Street headquarters included a chairperson from every town in the county. McMurray spoke for 5-10 minutes and then answered questions from members, which lasted another 15-20 minutes and grew increasingly hostile, Zellner said. Poloncarz was walking into the room for his turn to speak when McMurray made the comment on his way out. The committee ultimately gave its unanimous support to Poloncarz.

“He wants 16 years in office,” McMurray said Tuesday night, referencing Poloncarz’s campaign for a fourth term. “Poverty rates in Erie County are well above national averages. We have one of the worst job markets in the country. And the mismanagement of a snow storm caused international headlines.

“Yet the committee cheered him like he’s the pope. It’s not personal. It’s business. Bad business, and more bad news for Western New York.”

McMurray also tweeted that he felt members in the room saw him as a threat to the county because “I dared tell them … things aren’t going so well.”

McMurray’s criticism of Poloncarz includes how he handled the Bills stadium agreement that pledges $250 million from the county as part of the $1.4 billion price tag. New York State is contributing $600 million while the Bills and the NFL are combining to contribute $550 million.

Peter Anderson, a spokesperson for Poloncarz, said in response to McMurray’s charges: “Throughout his time in office, Mark has always focused on serving the residents and taxpayers of Erie County and he will continue to do so in future.”

Primary elections in New York are scheduled for June 27, with general elections on Nov. 7. McMurray has indicated he is also seeking to run on the Working Families line.

Full statement from Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner

“From his actions last night to his unhinged rants on social media, one thing is clear: Nate McMurray is unfit to serve as Erie County Executive. “McMurray’s behavior at last night’s Executive Committee meeting was appalling. Despite past support for Congressional runs from this committee and its rank and file, McMurray was inexplicably hostile to committee members throughout his presentation, insulting leaders and committee members alike with outbursts previously unseen at our meetings. McMurray claims to love Buffalo and WNY, but his uncalled-for outbursts demonstrate that he is temperamentally unfit to govern a county of nearly 1 million people. “Railing against perceived enemies on social media is very different than governing, as we have seen time and again with Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and too many others who use elected office as a launching pad for outrage and self-promotion. Successful governing requires the ability to build consensus, and it is clear that McMurray lacks the ability to bring people together. “You cannot successfully lead this community if you take shots at it when things don’t go your way. By declaring that ‘Erie County sucks’ simply because he faced questions he did not like and could not answer, Nate McMurray has shown that he is simply wrong for the office of Erie County Executive.”