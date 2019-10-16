National Fuel looking to hire meter readers

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel is looking for meter readers.

Meter readers drive a small truck or van and read both residential and commercial gas meters. Along with that, meter readers record the readings, handle customer questions and perform collection work.

The company will be holding open interviews at the Buffalo Employment & Training Center (77 Goodell Street, Buffalo) on October 23.

Interviews will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending must be at least 18 years old. Candidates must bring a resume, have a high school diploma and a driver’s license with a clean record.

Qualified candidates will be able to walk long distances in all kinds of weather and comply with a flexible schedule that includes working Monday-Saturday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The rate is $14.50 per hour plus incentive pay based on how many meters are read.

Those who are interested can reserve a space by emailing their name to jobs@natfuel.com and referencing “meter reader open interviews” in the subject line.