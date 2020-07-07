National Grid asks customers to reduce electricity use Tuesday while repair work is being done

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Grid is asking somewhere around 6,000 customers in parts of Snyder, Amherst, Eggertsville, and in an area near the Buffalo VA Medical Center to reduce unnecessary electricity through 10 p.m. today.

Officials say this request is a precaution as crews continue to repair damage at two area substations after equipment failure.

The company began contacting customers in the impacted areas, earlier today, asking them to curtail energy use.

According to National Grid, due to high temperatures and the work at the substations, the company is recommending some actions to help reduce demand on utility equipment and maintain system reliability.

Here are some of the actions that National Grid suggests customers and their neighbors take:

During daylight hours, draw blinds, shades, drapes to prevent the sun from making your home too hot.

Control your home’s temperature with a smart thermostat – Whether you’re on vacation or on the go, a Wi-Fi enabled thermostat allows you to control your home’s temperature from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Customers can use the technology to preset and adjust temperatures remotely, which could help lower energy bills by up to $180 a year.

Slightly increase air conditioner settings, change filters – The lower you set your air conditioner temperatures, the more costly it is to operate. For example, a 75-degree setting will cost about 18 percent more than a 78-degree setting. Be sure to choose a temperature that doesn’t compromise your comfort. Also, check your window air conditioner filter and replace or clean it if it is clogged. If your home has central air conditioning, check the furnace filter and replace it if it’s dirty.

Temporarily turn off your pool pump – Pool pumps are one of the largest consumers of household energy, second only to the air conditioning unit.

Use oscillating fans, which consume less energy than air conditioners.

Delay the use of hot water appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

Turn off lights when they are not needed.

Unplug electronics to reduce phantom load – Phantom load refers to the way electricity is drawn from electronic and electric devices when they are turned off. An advanced power strip on your entertainment system can turn off power to peripheral devices, reducing phantom load all year long, and saving up to $60 annually.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.