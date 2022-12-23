BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gusty blizzard set to begin Friday could mean power outages across western New York.

National Grid is preparing for that possibility. Friday morning on Wake Up, we spoke to David Bertola, who says the company has brought in workers from outside the area to help out with the storm.

“We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Bertola told us.

Is there ever a wind speed that’s too much for crews to get up in the air and work on repairs? Hear Bertola’s answer and more in the video above.

4WARN WEATHER | See the latest weather alerts and updates here.

CLOSINGS | See all closings and delays here.