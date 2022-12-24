BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 54 members of the National Guard are being deployed to Erie County amid the blizzard, Gov. Kathy Hochul says.

Gov. Hochul released a statement on Friday night:

“New Yorkers are experiencing a life threatening and dangerous winter storm, with freezing temperatures and coastal flooding statewide, and snow and ice particularly in Western and Northern New York. “In coordination with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, I am deploying 54 members of the National Guard to Erie County to assist residents, particularly those who have emergency medical appointments and need help traveling. These members will be on the ground in a matter of hours. “I want to assure New Yorkers that all of our state resources are deployed to help with storm recovery efforts, and we are coordinating closely with local officials across the state. Remember: stay off the roads and take precautions to stay safe in your home.” Gov. Kathy Hochul

The blizzard warning remains in effect for Genesee, Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties until Sunday at 7 a.m. South of those areas, a winter storm warning is in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties until Monday at 1 a.m.

