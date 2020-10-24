National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

(WIVB)–Clean out your cabinets, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is tomorrow.

It’s a way for people to get rid of expired and unused medications safely.

There will be eight sites in Erie County and 20 across Western New York set up for people to dispose of those items tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

Drug Take-Back Day will be different this year because of COVID.

Drivers and passengers are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear face masks when dropping items off.

Officials say last year Americans turned in close to 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs.

This year’s locations are listed below: