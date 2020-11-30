Nearly 1,400 small businesses to receive $19 million in financial aid from Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County will deliver $19 million in financial aid to nearly 1,400 small businesses in need.

Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the completion of the Back to Business Grant Program application review process on Monday.

The county says they will notify grant recipients via email, and checks are being distributed by mail starting today.

In coordination with 43North, Erie County announced this grant program in October. Officials say they committed funds from the CARES Act funding to offer direct financial assistance to eligible small businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

Erie County officials tell News 4 in less than three weeks, the program received 5,022 applications totaling more than $95,000,000 in requests.

“Our goal was to distribute funds to businesses in greatest need, in amounts that will create a meaningful impact. I’m hopeful that this financial relief allows the grant recipients to endure this ongoing crisis,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

A total of 1,366 grants will be disbursed in seven amounts ranging from $2,500 to $45,000, Poloncarz announced.

The county says nearly 40% of grant awardees received no or negligible amounts of previous COVID relief aid, covering less than 10% of their losses.

Additionally, 33% of awardees lost more than half of their annual income, county officials say.

Poloncarz says 48% of the grants are going to the City of Buffalo and 52% to the surrounding suburbs and rural communities. Also, 30% of recipients are minority-owned businesses, and 60% are women-owned.

Grant funds can apply to a range of eligible expenses, and must businesses must use the grant by December 30.