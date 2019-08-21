Nearly three inches of rain soaks North Buffalo, Kenmore, Tonawanda

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — It dried up almost as fast as it came in Wednesday morning, but those who were out driving in a powerful thunderstorm won’t soon forget it.

“When I was driving into the gym at four something, I was praying because I was in like a lake of water,” said Carolyn Gorcynski of East Amherst. “I was hoping I would get here, and I have a truck. I was happy I did, but it’s standing water above the tires on my Acura.”

Gorczynski is one of the lucky ones. Several other drivers had to abandon their vehicles in this viaduct on Skillen Street in North Buffalo. “That always floods,” said O.J. McFoy, general manager of the Buffalo Sewer Authority. “It is really the low point of a larger area so the ground and when everything flows on it, all of that storm water is making its way right into that viaduct.”

Parts of North Buffalo received about two and a half inches in a few hours this morning nearly filling the water treatment plant to capacity. In the Town of Tonawanda, the storm dumped closer to three inches.

In fact what is normally the first hole of Sheridan Park Golf Course is more like a lake today. “Part of it is probably because of the dry weather we’ve had. So, the runoff is more extreme,” according to Mike Kessler, director of Town of Tonawanda Water Resources. “It doesn’t absorb into the ground, so as soon as it hits at that much rain per hour, it’s flowing right into the streets and going down into the storm system.”

Bob Adner has lived on Newell Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda for 14 years and has never had water in his basement, much less the mud and water that flowed in this morning. “We’ll clean it up as best we can and the insurance people we hope will cover some of it for us anyways. There’s gonna be stacks of stuff out at the curb here now.”