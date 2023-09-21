BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County officials will join fire department leaders Thursday afternoon to announce the start of an ambulance service run by the county.

This comes after plans for the new service were announced back in spring.

“This new service will be a safety net for emergency calls with a goal of reducing emergency medical transport time, supporting ambulance and fire volunteers and improving health outcomes,” the Erie County Department of Health said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in his 2023 State of Erie County Address that the county planned to purchase five ambulances, as well as hire EMTs and paramedics.

Thursday’s conference, which is set to include Poloncarz and County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, is scheduled to take place at the Colden Fire Company.