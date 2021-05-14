New COVID cases per 100,000 Erie County residents over seven days under 100

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through Thursday, May 13, the rate for new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Erie County residents in the past seven days is now 91, the county department of health announced Friday.

ECDOH officials tell News 4 this means the county is now considered in a “substantial” category of COVID-19 risk, down from a “high” level, according to the CDC.

“Dropping below that ‘100 cases’ threshold shows that our county is on the right path in reducing the number of daily cases, which in turn will mean fewer hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said.

For yesterday, the ECDOH reports 118 new cases, for a total of 836 new cases in the past seven days, and the total confirmed cases through Thursday are 87,765.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Erie County, click here.