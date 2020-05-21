1  of  2
New data shows slight growth in local coronavirus hospitalizations

(Image from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Twitter)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there was a slight growth in coronavirus hospitalizations in the county on May 19.

Poloncarz released the new data on Thursday morning, noting an increase of five in western New York as a whole. Four of those hospitalizations were in Erie County.

As of that date, Poloncarz says 35 percent of COVID-19 patients were 64 or younger and 65 percent were at least 65 years old.

Poloncarz noted that there has been growth in the 85+ age category.

On a positive note, the County Executive shared that there were more hospital discharges than admissions (15 to 13) on Tuesday.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

