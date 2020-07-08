New Era to start bringing back furloughed workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Era Cap is bringing most of their employees back from furlough.

New Era SVP of Brand Mark Maidment says the majority of employees are estimated to return between July and August.

“We are excited to be able to make this announcement after several months of uncertainty resulting from the significant economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our industry. However, all of our license partners, along with the retail sector as a whole, continue to struggle to find ways to recover. While we’re seeing some bright spots, it is now evident that it will take time for business to recover to prior levels. All of this means that we have had to resize our workforce to better align our operations with the new market reality.” Mark Maidment

