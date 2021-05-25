New Harvey Weinstein hearing set for June 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein will continue their fight to keep him in New York next month.

Los Angeles prosecutors filed papers to have Weinstein extradited to California. Weinstein’s attorney Norman Effman says a hearing on his challenge to that move is scheduled for June 15 in Erie County Court.

Weinstein was scheduled for a transfer out of New York next week. The Hollywood producer is serving time at Wende Correctional Facility for criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

He faces similar charges in California.

