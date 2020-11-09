New restrictions for parts of Erie County due to increase in COVID cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rise in COVID-19 cases in Erie County has prompted the state to add new restrictions in its tracking of microclusters.

In Erie County’s “yellow zones,” certain restrictions are in place.

Only four people are allowed at a table for dining.

Bars and restaurants must close at Midnight.

A maximum of 25 people can gather in one place.

Houses of worship can host half of their maximum capacity.

In schools, there must be mandatory weekly testing of students and school personnel.

These restrictions are in place in the following communities:

Grand Island

Tonawanda

Amherst

Clarence

Buffalo

Cheektowaga

Lancaster

Lackawanna

West Seneca

Elma

Hamburg

Orchard Park

Aurora

For a list of restrictions in red and orange zones, click/tap here.

