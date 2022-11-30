TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says a roundabout project in the Town of Aurora has wrapped up.

The $5.9 million project at the intersection of Route 400 and State Route 16 (Olean Road) began in February. As a result, that area of road is now a single-lane roundabout.

But that wasn’t the only part of the project. The NYSDOT says resurfacing took place, too. Specifically, roughly four miles of State Route 400 between the roundabout and Route 20A received this treatment.

In addition to that, here are some of the other improvements:

rehabilitation of four culverts on Route 400

flashing beacons placed at the entries of the roundabout

new lighting and sidewalks installed

“This project along State Route 400 will help mitigate the impacts of flooding, reduce congestion and make life easier for the thousands of commuters who traverse this key intersection every day on their way to work, home and other important destinations,” NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.