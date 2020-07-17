News 4 Investigates: How much OT was paid out to Erie Co. Sheriff’s employees and where is the money coming from?

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–We looked into how much overtime was paid out to Sheriff’s Office employees, and where that money is coming from.

An Erie County Legislator told News 4 Investigates that he received tips concerning abuse of overtime at the Sheriff’s Office, and also there were some tips from inside the Sheriff’s Department.

Legislator Timothy Meyers provided News 4 with data Wednesday that showed 13 Erie County Sheriff’s employees had racked up more than $400,000 in overtime during the pandemic.

Those 13 Sheriff’s Office employees would otherwise not be eligible for cash overtime without the State of Emergency declaration.

The overtime will be paid with funds from the federal CARES Act.

The document shows six sheriff’s employees at the top who clocked between 200 and 604 hours of overtime over 12 weeks.

These employees earned tens of thousands of dollars in overtime. That’s on top of their six-figure salaries.

Meyers questioned Undersheriff Mark Wipperman about the accounting of the overtime, and the exchange got heated.

Still, legislators asked the Sheriff’s Office to return with a full accounting of the overtime hours.

Although the Sheriff’s Office has logged the lion’s share of overtime hours during the pandemic, other county employees got paid extra, too.

In fact, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein received the most overtime pay, more than $80,000.

Meyers was asked if he was singling out sheriff’s employees:

Thursday morning, the Erie County Comptroller released a report on overtime expenses charged to the CARES act.

He found $3.2 million had been spent on overtime during the pandemic for various employees, with a quarter of that going to managers who would otherwise be exempt from getting overtime pay.