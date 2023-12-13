CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “The airport is our city, it’s where we live,” Buffalo Niagara International Fire Department’s chief, Billy Major, tells us.

“We work 24/7, providing coverage for the traveling passengers coming through here, the cargo planes that come through here, and all the visitors who come through here. We have about five million people come through here on an annual basis.” Major said.

The fire crew consists of 36 firefighters and four assistant chiefs who provide fire and EMS services at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. He tells us they respond to 500-600 emergency calls per year, a majority of them being EMS calls.

“The firefighters here are wonderful and they’re dedicated. They respond to the emergencies over at the terminal, respond to emergencies on the airfield,” said Chief Major.

For the next week, you can meet their crew and get a tour of how it all works as a fire department at an airport, when you bring a non-perishable food item for the NFTA’s annual Holiday Food Drive for FeedMore WNY.

“People don’t know we’re back here. You come through a secured area and you get a tour of the fire department. You get to see our trucks, get to hear what we do. It’s a different experience than going to your traditional fire station,” said Chief Major.

Thank you @NFTAMetro and the Buffalo Niagara International Airport’s Fire Department for showing us around the Fire House this morning, and for the ride along in one of your trucks! pic.twitter.com/X8rewOkBYq — Hope Winter (@Hope_Winter) December 13, 2023

From shelf-stable proteins to pasta, to canned fruit and canned vegetables, every donation will go directly to the plates of neighbors who face food insecurities in western New York.

“It does not have to be a big donation. If a lot of people bring a little bit, that’s what’s going to make a difference,” said NFTA Communications Manager Kelly Khatib. “If you grab one can or one box of additional food while you’re out grocery shopping for your own family or even if you have something in the back of your own cupboard that you haven’t used, that you would like to give, that’s going to make a huge difference in the lives of someone right here in western New York.”

“Give what you can because it makes a difference,” said Collin Bishop, chief communications officer of FeedMore WNY. “When people have to choose between paying a heating bill and paying rent, or putting food on the table, those kind of decisions are things nobody should have to make. So, when we can provide nutritional assistance to people in need, it makes them have to worry about one less thing.”

They’re collecting donations at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Fire House in Cheektowaga (120 Amherst Villa Rd.) or at the NFTA bus station in the City of Buffalo (181 Ellicott St.) from now until December 20.

