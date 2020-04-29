NFTA agrees to make changes on buses to help slow spread of coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA and Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin have come to an agreement on changes for the protection of bus riders.

In recent weeks, Baskin had been in contact with the NFTA about increasing protections for riders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There has been a great deal of talk in recent weeks about how essential workers are the new American heroes: the healthcare workers, retail clerks, and public employees who are on the frontlines while those of us who can, shelter at home,” Baskin said. “But the reality is most of these individuals are low-paid hourly employees who depend on public transportation to get to jobs where they risk their lives to enable the rest of us to remain healthy, protected and fed during this crisis. Not to mention the riders who travel for essential trips medical appointments, groceries and laundry.”

After discussions with NFTA staff, including Executive Director Kimberly Minkel, the NFTA agreed to make the following changes:

Limit each bus to less than 15 passengers

Install signage on the interior to remind passengers about physical distancing guidelines and to encourage them to leave one seat between passengers

Implement additional bus service on the 19 Bailey route, which is a route that sees a significant amount of riders

It is also possible that plastic screens could be installed between seats, and hand sanitizer stations may be installed near passenger load areas.

The NFTA will provide Baskin with an update on the implementation of these ideas next week.

