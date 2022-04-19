BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is lifting mask requirements for the following:

Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Niagara Falls International Airport

NFTA Metro Bus and Rail

This comes after the Transportation Security Administration announced it would no longer be enforcing mask policies. The TSA’s decision came after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mandate requiring masks at airports and on airplanes.

“TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” the TSA said. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the NFTA said it “will continue to follow the CDC recommendation that encourages people to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time and that everyone should be respectful of those who choose to wear a face covering for their personal safety.”

