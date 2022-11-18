BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is suspending bus service on all Erie County routes because of the snowstorm hitting western New York.

“Safety for both our operators and passengers is important,” NFTA Communications Manager Kelly Khatib said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Bus routes 50, 52, 55 and 59, which operate in Niagara County will continue. The lake-effect snow warning in Niagara County doesn’t take effect until 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Erie County, a lake-effect snow warning is already in place.

Thursday night at 9 p.m., a travel ban took effect in all of Erie County, but it has since been downgraded to a travel advisory in the following areas:

Grand Island

Tonawanda

Amherst

Clarence

Newstead

Currently, lake-effect snow warnings are in effect (or soon to be in effect) across much of western New York, and some areas could see more than two feet of snow.

