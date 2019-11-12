Niagara Falls man sentenced in billing fraud scam

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Niagara Falls conman was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in state prison for a billing fraud scam in Erie County Court on Tuesday.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says during the summer of 2017 49-year-old Randall Keith McGovern scammed three local businesses (Dunn Tire/Exxpress Tire Delivery, Shanor Electric Supply, Inc., and McCarthy Tire) out of more than $10,000 of inventory.

McGovern placed phone orders for inventory, which was then billed to unknowing third parties (Joe Basil Chevrolet, Ciminelli Real Estate, and Modern Disposal) then delivered to him, according to the DA’s Office.

A jury convicted McGovern on all charges against him in April.