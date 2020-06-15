Niagara Falls woman arrested after nearly striking deputy patrol vehicle

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Deputies in Erie County arrested a Niagara Falls woman after she almost collided with a deputy vehicle.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says last Saturday, at 11:09 p.m., a vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Savannah Ciocco, crossed over the center lines of Main Street in the Town of Newstead, and nearly struck a deputy patrol vehicle.

Officials say the deputy then initiated a traffic stop where Ciocco failed multiple sobriety tests.

A drug recognition expert came to the scene to perform an evaluation, and they determined Ciocco was under the influence of drugs. Deputies then arrested her.

She’s charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle impaired by drugs and DWAI — the influence of drug/alcohol.

Deputies also cited her for an unsafe lane change. Ciocco was processed and released to a sober third party.

