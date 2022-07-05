BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an officer-involved shooting that happened last month.

The man involved was arraigned on several charges today.

Nakeem Haynes was arraigned Tuesday morning on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

District Attorney John Flynn said there will be no charges filed against the two officers and said their actions were justified.

The incident happened June 17 near Broadway and Sears Street in Buffalo, where officers were patrolling at the time.

According to the DA, Haynes allegedly shot a man who was sitting outside a laundromat and took off. The man died at the scene.

Flynn said officers pursued Haynes and Haynes shot through the windshield, hitting an officer’s holster.

The DA said Haynes continued to shoot at officers during a foot chase. The officers returned fire, hitting Haynes multiple times.

Flynn said his office is looking into the motive for the murder.

“The victim was known in the neighborhood, he was well respected in the neighborhood, he was a beloved figure in the neighborhood, and it was no secret, though, on occasion called the police for various things. And so we are looking into whether or not this was a retaliation of some degree,” Flynn said.

Haynes was back in court Tuesday after being released from the hospital.

He’s being held without bail and will be back in court on August 4 for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

