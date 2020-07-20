No COVID-19 deaths in Erie County on Saturday

This data from New York State’s website shows COVID-19 hospitalizations in western New York over time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After we saw the numbers go up the weekend before, coronavirus hospitalizations in western New York are back to looking like they did earlier this month.

As of Saturday, 36 of western New York’s 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations were in Erie County.

Eight of these people were receiving intensive care and three required airway assistance, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Monday morning.

On Saturday, no one died in an Erie County hospital from COVID-19. Poloncarz says this comes after one death was reported each day for four days straight.

Poloncarz tweeted “#WearAMask” with the update.

As of Monday morning, 7,940 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County. 657 people have died.

