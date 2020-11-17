Potential changes to Erie County cluster zones could come Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave a brief update on the pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

In recent weeks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 have been on the rise. According to an online database, 18,243 people in the county have been infected and the death toll is 746.

Poloncarz says there isn’t a single town or city in Erie County where the infection rate isn’t less than three percent. Elma, Derby and Collins have some of the highest rates.

Poloncarz, like Gov. Andrew Cuomo, believes bars and restaurants that aren’t following the state’s rules have contributed to the rise in cases.

Discussions over whether or not parts of the county will remain yellow zones have been ongoing between Erie County and New York State. Poloncarz says more information should be revealed tomorrow.

While there is the possibility of some yellow zones becoming orange or red zones, Poloncarz believes some areas that currently aren’t cluster zones may become yellow zones.

Once again, the County Executive is reminding people to wear their masks when not around the people in their household.