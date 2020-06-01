Mostly quiet night in suburbs on Sunday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday night, Amherst police were stationed outside of the University Plaza Tops store after rumors were spread that there would be violence in the suburbs.

At the scene, the store was boarded up out of caution.

University Plaza was under high alert on Saturday night, as well. However, there were no reports of damage either night.

Sunday in East Amherst, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says a Target store on Transit Rd. fell victim to breaking-and-entering.

Another at Transit and Losson in Cheektowaga was also broken into. Poloncarz says the same person may have been involved.

A curfew was enacted across Erie County from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

