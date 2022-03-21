BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NOCO is sharing tips for saving energy as spring begins.

Here’s what they say people should think about doing:

Fill in cracks around your doors and windows with caulk to keep warm air in and cold air out.

Replace your furnace filter. NOCO says it should be cleaned or replaced monthly, or as often as the maker recommends.

Change the battery on your thermostat.

Clean off your AC unit and schedule an annual tune-up.

Replace incandescent lights with LED ones. These save energy and last longer, NOCO says.

Change timers on your timed lights.

Use air purifiers to mitigate dust and pollen.