BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NOCO is sharing tips for saving energy as spring begins.
Here’s what they say people should think about doing:
- Fill in cracks around your doors and windows with caulk to keep warm air in and cold air out.
- Replace your furnace filter. NOCO says it should be cleaned or replaced monthly, or as often as the maker recommends.
- Change the battery on your thermostat.
- Clean off your AC unit and schedule an annual tune-up.
- Replace incandescent lights with LED ones. These save energy and last longer, NOCO says.
- Change timers on your timed lights.
- Use air purifiers to mitigate dust and pollen.
